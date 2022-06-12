2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview- Aduana Stars vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Aduana Stars will host Bibiani Gold Stars in their last home game of the season at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.

The Ogya lads have been inconsistent in the second round of the season.

Aduana Stars are without a win in their last 12 games in the ongoing campaign.

They have failed to win their last five home games played at the Nana Agyeman Badu.

Aduana Stars have dropped to the seventh position on the league table with 45 points and a place for top four will be difficult with just a game to end the season.

Coach Ben Zola will lead his team in this crucial game against Bibiani Gold Stars in search of their first win at home after 12 games.

Bibiani Gold Stars in their debut season in the Ghana Premier League will retain their status next season in the League.

Gold Stars are safe from relegation after amassing 42 points after match week 32.

In their last five games they have recorded two wins, two losses and one draw ( W2 D1 L2).

Gold Stars lost at home to WAFA in a seven-goal thriller on match week 32.

Coach Michael Osei will be hoping to get his players to cause an upset in Dormaa in this fixture.