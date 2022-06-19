2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report - Bibiani Goldstars 2-2 AshantiGold

Winger Yaw Annor scored twice in the first half to become the top scorer of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday when AshantiGold SC beat Bibiani Goldstars at the Dun's Park.

Annor needed two goals to surpass Asante Kotoko SC and Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella Etouga in the top scoring chart and he got them as AshantiGold drew 2-2 with the Bibiani Miners.

Goldstars scored twice in the dying embers of the game to ensure they pick a point from the last match of the campaign in Bibiani.

The Miners from Obuasi got their noses in front in the match through Annor in the 22nd minute after dribbling past his markers and sent a low ball into the net.

Annor missed a perfect opportunity to extend the lead after connecting to a through ball from Stephen Banahene moments later with Goldstars goalkeeper Nii Hammond Kalala saving the situation.

Annor with a kingly finish after connecting to an awesome pass from Richard Osei Agyemang extended the advantage for AshantiGold on the stroke of halftime.

Goldstars pulled one back in the 85th minute after Joshua Akoto scored from the spot before the getting the equaliser with a last-gasp strike in stoppage time.

AshantiGold will finish the 2021-22 season at the 7th position on the league standings with 47 points from 34 matches.

Goldstars also finished in the top half on the log at the 9th place with 46 points.