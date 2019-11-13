2021 AFCON qualifier: Bafana Bafana goalie Ronwen Williams demands mental toughness against Ghana

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has urged his team to show mental toughness when the face Ghana in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

The Bafana Bafana have traveled to the coastal Ghanaian town of Cape Coast to battle the Black Stars in their opening group C match.

And SuperSport United glovesman Ronwem Williams says his team must show mental fortitude to overcome the four-time African champions.

“It is a mentality thing and you can’t let outside factors affect you game‚” he said the 27-year-old.

“At the end of the day‚ it is going to be eleven against eleven fighting for one ball.

"If the field is bad‚ it is bad for both teams and your mentality must be stronger to be able to overcome whatever challenges you face as a team.”

Ghana will battle Sao Tome and Principe four days after the match while South Africa will face Sudan.