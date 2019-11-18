2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Sao Tomé 0-1 Ghana - Player Ratings

This is how the Black Stars were rated in their 1-0 win over Sao Tome in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday afternoon.

Richard Ofori

Virtually on holiday as Sao Tomé couldn't trouble him in posts. 6/10

Andy Yiadom

Good support for Owusu on few occasions, but he should have been high up the pitch to provide some crosses. 6/10

Joseph Aidoo

Not the best of performance but he was well composed with no chance for striker Luis Leal to threat Ghana. 7/10

Kassim Nuhu Adams

Just like his partner Aidoo he was composed, calm and resilient throughout the game. 7/10

Gideon Mensah

Gave the Black Stars width and control in first half with some great runs on the left in only his second appearance. 7/10

Iddrisu Baba

Struggle a bit in midfield but he was okay overall. 5/10

Thomas Partey

It was in-out performance from the Atletico Madrid star, made couple of decent passes and also gave away some passes. 5.5/10

Andre Ayew

Had little impact in game. He was way off his best in the second half. 5/10

Samuel Owusu

Couple of moments of great skills, but also mixed in some sloppy delivery and pointless passing - not close to his best. 6/10

Emmanuel Boateng

Didn't put the best of performance but managed to win a penalty for Ghana. 5/10

Jordan Ayew

Made it 15 goals in Ghana colours with one from the spot to give the Black Stars the victory. 6/10

Substitutes:

Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Had some pretty runs when he came on. He was able to provide one threatening cross. 6/10

Kudus Mohammed

Not much time on the field to rate him.

Joseph Attamah Larweh

No rating as he spent less than five months on the pitch.