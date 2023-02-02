GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Maxwell Konadu left distressed by Legon Cities League position

Published on: 02 February 2023
2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Maxwell Konadu left distressed by Legon Cities League position
Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed worry about the club’s current position on the League log.

The Royals are currently in 14th position on 18 points, and have so far won 4, drawn 6 and lost 5 of their Premier League games.

Konadu believes his side is currently punching below their weight.

He told StarTimes after their goalless draw with Accra Hearts of Oak on Wednesday, February 1, 2023: “We need to climb up the log. We struggled in the middle for quite too long. We also deserve to be top there…it seems our best  is still not enough so we keep on pushing until we pick all 3 points.”

 

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more