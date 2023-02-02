2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Maxwell Konadu left distressed by Legon Cities League position

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed worry about the club’s current position on the League log.

The Royals are currently in 14th position on 18 points, and have so far won 4, drawn 6 and lost 5 of their Premier League games.

Konadu believes his side is currently punching below their weight.

He told StarTimes after their goalless draw with Accra Hearts of Oak on Wednesday, February 1, 2023: “We need to climb up the log. We struggled in the middle for quite too long. We also deserve to be top there…it seems our best is still not enough so we keep on pushing until we pick all 3 points.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante