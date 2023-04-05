2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report – Asante Kotoko 0-0 King Faisal

Asante Kotoko and King Faisal shared the spoils in their Ghana Premier League encounter, played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Kotoko were seeking to build on their 4-0 victory over Real Tamale United in their previous game, but they were held to a goalless draw by a determined King Faisal side.

The game started at a slow pace, with both teams testing each other's defences. Kotoko slowly began to take control of the game, creating numerous chances in the first half. However, King Faisal defence held firm, and the first half ended goalless.

The second half was more of the same, with Kotoko dominating possession but unable to break down the King Faisal defence. The game's turning point came in the 76th minute when King Faisal midfielder Abdul Latif was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the match.

Despite being a man down, King Faisal continued to fight hard, and came away with a crucial point in their battle against the drop.

The result extends King Faisal's unbeaten run to three games. Meanwhile, Kotoko will be left to rue missed opportunities as they were unable to secure their second consecutive victory.