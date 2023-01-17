2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Abass Samari named MoTM in Accra Lions' victory over Berekum Chelsea

Accra Lions midfielder Abass Samari has been named Man of the Match in their game against Berekum Chelsea.

The midfielder scored the winner as Accra Lions defeated Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League.

Samari worked tirelessly and was all over the middle as the hosts returned to winning ways on their return to Accra.

The Ghana U20 star lasted the entire duration of the entertaining encounter.

Meanwhile, Seidu Bassit opened the scoring for Lions in the first half after smashing home from a Hagan Frimpong pass.

Mezack Afriyie levelled for Chelsea right before half time after connecting from a Laud Amoah cross.

Samari netted the winner with 13 minutes remaining after powerfully driving the ball into the net from outside the box.