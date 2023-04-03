2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions midfielder Emmanuel Dzigbah named MoTM against King Faisal

Accra Lions youngster, Emmanuel Dzigbah was named Man of the Match in the matchday 25 encounter against King Faisal.

The talented midfielder starred in the heart of midfielder despite the host losing 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dzigbah was the brightest spot for Accra Lions on Saturday as he worked tirelessly to win and distribute passes to his teammates.

A first half strike from midfielder Daniel Oppong Afrane earned King Faisal an important victory in Accra.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions are yet to win a game in their last three matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Accra Lions will next travel to Samartex while King Faisal are in action in midweek against Asante Kotoko.