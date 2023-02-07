GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: GFA announces contenders for January’s NASCO Player of the Month

Published on: 07 February 2023
Six players are in contention for the January NASCO Player of the Month award.

The shortlist includes Tamale City FC’s Sampson Eduku, RTU pair Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen Issah and Isaah Kuka.

Abass Samari of Accra Lions FC, Asante Kotoko SC’s Steven Mukwala Desse  and Agyenim Boateng Mensah of Dreams FC are the other three.

The winner will be determined after considering their performances and statistics in the last month.

The eventual winner will be announced by the GFA on Friday, February 10, and will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television from Electroland Ghana Limited.

