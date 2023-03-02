2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Kobi-Mensah hails team’s attitude in derby win

Newly appointed Great Olympics tactician Bismark Kobi-Mensah has praised his side for their positive mentality when they clashed with city rivals Hearts of Oak on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

The Dade Boys claimed a slim victory at the Accra Sports Stadium to return to winning ways as they end their four match winless streak.

Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye's second-half penalty handed Bismark Kobi-Mensah a vital victory in his very first match in charge as coach of Olympics.

Kobi-Mensah who was appointed to replace Yaw Preko lauded his boys for the triumph.

He told StarTimes: “Seriously, the credit goes to the players. They have worked hard with discipline, with character and momentum. You saw the solidarity among players, it is good. I think we deserve to win this game. They (Hearts) saw more of the ball but we had the clearest chance and we scored. Mentally they were ready and they’ve gotten the results today.”

Great Olympics travel to Abrankese to face King Faisal for their next game on March 4, 2023.