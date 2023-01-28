GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Man of The Match Caleb Amankwah confident Hearts of Oak can clinch Premier League title

Published on: 28 January 2023
Hearts defender Caleb Amankwah

Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah bagged the MVP award after their 1-0 victory over Medeama on Saturday, January 28 2023 at Akoon Park.

Caleb shone in defence for Hearts of Oak as he managed to nullify the attacking threats of Medeama.

The Phobians were kicked out of the MTN FA cup last weekend, and Amankwah believes the Premier League title is a possibility for his side. He told StarTimes: “It’s not too hard but in all things we have to be patient. After this win we have to fix our mistakes which couldn’t make us score more goals. I’m sure we will win in our subsequent games.”

