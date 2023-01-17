2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Seydou Zerbo blames Kotoko disappointing form on strikeforce deficiency

Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo has asserted that his team’s attacking prowess is a cut below that of last season.

The champions have been far from clinical in front of goal having won just one of their last 7 games with 5 draws and a loss.

Kotoko were away to Gold Stars at Dun’s Park on Monday, January 16 2023, where the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Zerbo, unhappy with his side’s inability to convert their chances, told StarTimes after full time: “The attackers we have at our disposal this year is not like the one we have for last season…we can’t compare last year attacking squad to this year attacking squad but still most of them most of them are there last year so we are working on it to revamp the attacking process.”