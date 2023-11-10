2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Preview – Samartex vs. Asante Kotoko

FC Samartex will on Saturday host Asante Kotoko at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in a highly anticipated league clash.

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes so far this season, with FC Samartex sitting comfortably in 6th place, while Asante Kotoko find themselves in 14th position.

Despite their mid-table standing, FC Samartex have been impressive at home, remaining unbeaten in their last five matches.

They have also shown resilience in their recent fixtures, picking up four draws in their last six outings. New signing Baba Hamadu Musa has been instrumental in their success, scoring three crucial goals since joining from Skyy FC.

The young striker has formed a deadly partnership with Evans Osei Wusu, causing problems for opposing defences with their pace and skill.

On the other hand, Asante Kotoko have struggled on the road, winning just one of their last four away games. Their recent form has been poor, with two losses and two draws in their previous four matches.

Despite their struggles, the Reds have a rich history of success and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Kalo Ouattara has been their standout player, bagging three goals in the league so far.

With both teams desperate for maximum points, fans can expect an intense and thrilling encounter. FC Samartex will look to capitalise on their home advantage and continue their unbeaten run, while Asante Kotoko will aim to turn their season around with a much-needed win. The game promises to be an exciting spectacle, with plenty of talent on display.