2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 0-0 Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak's challenging run in the league persisted on Sunday as they were held to a draw at home by Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians, eager to bounce back from their previous two draws, faced determined opposition from Legon Cities.

Despite their efforts, Hearts of Oak struggled to break through the resilient defence of Legon Cities, leaving fans disappointed once again.

The draw adds to the Phobians' ongoing difficulties this season, as they have secured only two victories so far.

The team's struggles in front of goal were evident, with possession dominance not translating into precision and killer instincts in vital areas.

Hearts of Oak, under the management of Dutch boss Martin Koopman, find themselves in a challenging position.

The draw places them in the 11th position, highlighting the need for a turnaround in their campaign. Not far behind, Legon Cities maintained their position just below Hearts of Oak.

The pressure is likely to intensify on Martin Koopman as he strives to convince the fans that he is the right person for the top job.

The team face the imperative task of regaining momentum and turning their season around in the matches to come.