2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 1-2 Bechem United

Hearts of Oak suffered their very first defeat in all competitions under Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic after succumbing to Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League on Monday afternoon in Cape Coast.

The Phobians were handed a stunning 2-1 loss by Bechem at the Cape Coast stadium ending their six matches unbeaten streak in the Premiership.

Matic made only one change to the team that came from behind to beat Uncle T United in the FA Cup last weekend with Gideon Asante Yeboah paving way for Benjamin Yorke.

On the other hand, Bechem made few alterations to the squad that lost on penalties to Asante Kotoko SC last week in the FA Cup as teenager Isaiah Nyarko was handed his first start at senior level.

Bechem got an early breakthrough as they went ahead just six minutes after kick-off following a beautiful build-up after catching Hearts on the break.

Cephas Kofi Mantey got his fifth goal of the campaign as his shot from close range beat goalkeeper Richmond Ayi after receiving a through ball from midfielder Nyarko.

The Hunters doubled their lead seven minutes later through Hafiz Wontah Konkoni who found the back of the net for the first time this season.

Wontah Konkoni was set up by forward Emmanuel Avornyo after a brilliant individual effort.

The Phobians pulled one back in the dying embers of the matchday 10 encounter with Kwadwo Obeng Junior who scored in stoppage time.

The Hunters finished the match with ten men after Joseph Kinful was sent off for getting second booking.