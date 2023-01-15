2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Berekum Chelsea

Accra Lions will be returning to the Accra Sports stadium for the first time in 2023 after playing their last two home games at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

The Accra-based club have had to improvise following the unavailability of the Accra Sports stadium, but will finally get back to their fortress when they host Berekum Chelsea on Monday on matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League.

Accra Lions have had a topsy-turvy run since the resumption of the topflight league after the World Cup break.

At the Accra Sports stadium, Lions have a good record and will be hoping to continue to good run in Accra.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea would want to make it two successive win this season when they play Accra Lions.

The Blues are just three points adrift of Lions and have won two of their last five matches, compared to the hosts who have won only one in their last five.

Chelsea will rely on leading goal scorer Mezack Afriyie to deliver in the capital.

Lions will be without captain Dominic Nsobila who is with the Black Galaxies in Algeria for the CHAN tournament.