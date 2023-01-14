2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Preview- Bechem United vs Medeama

Bechem United will host Medeama SC in a Ghana Premier League match day-13 fixture of the local top-flight on Saturday.

The Hunters will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing 1-0 at Samartex 1996.

Coach Kasim Mingle side is without a win in two matches after drawing 1-1 at home to King Faisal.

They are back at the Nana Gyeabour Park where they entertain the Tarkwa-based side.

Medeama have been poor travelers in Bechem over the years.

Their best performance has been a goalless drawn game three seasons ago.

They were battered 4-0 by the Hunters last season and will be eager to rewrite the script on Saturday.

Medeama coach Umar Rabi has made two changes to the starting X1 to the side that beat Nsoatreman FC 2-0 at home on Wednesday.

Daniel Opoku replaces left-back Fatawu Sulemana while Kofi Asmah returns to the starting line-up- replacing Baba Musah Abdulai.

Asmah has not featured since the side's 1-0 defeat at home to Asante Kotoko back in November 2022.

The stakes are high for both teams with Bechem United the overwhelming favourite to clinch maximum points.

The Mauve and Yellow will need to bring their A-game to bear if they stand any realistic chance of at least picking a point in front of their home fans.

The two teams are tied on 17 points with goal difference separating Bechem and Medeama on 7th and 8th positions respectively.