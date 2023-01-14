2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Preview– Kotoku Royals vs Great Olympics

Bottom-club Kotoku Royals make another attempt to revive their survival campaign when they host Great Olympics in Cape Coast on Sunday, 15 January 2023.

The Akyem-Oda based side return to their base after a trip to Dormaa Ahenkro ended in a 2-0 defeat to leaders Aduana Stars.

The last time they played at home, Kotoku Royals clawed back from a goal down to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1.

That was their second win of the season.

Great Olympics had to fight back to draw 2-2 at home with a plucky Gold Stars side in midweek.

The Wonder Club have not won a match in their last five matches.

Yaw Preko’s side last won a match in November in their 2-1 success over Real Tamale United.