2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs. Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea will be facing Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League where they will want to return to winning ways and improve their position on the league standings.

The Bibires have managed just one win in their last five league matches which sees them in the 14th position with just a goal difference separating them from the relegation zone.

A victory over Dreams at Golden City Park in Berekum in the matchday 14 fixture on Sunday afternoon will move Chelsea to the middle of the table.

Leading scorer of the league Mezack Afriyie is expected to lead Chelsea to win having scored in each of the last two matches.

Afriyie has 7 goals in total in 12 games this season.

Dreams will be hoping to repeat what they did to Chelsea in Berekum last season in Sunday's encounter. They pipped the Bibires 1-0 at Golden City Park last term.

The "Still Believe" outfit is presently enjoying some good run after going unbeaten in their last six league matches with three wins and three draws.

Dreams make the trip to Berekum with full confidence on the back of their victory against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

They claimed a 1-0 victory to dispatch the defending champions from the FA Cup to progress to the next round.