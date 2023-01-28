2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Preview- Tamale City vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Tamale City are still upbeat despite their parlous position- second bottom-on the table against Gold Stars on Saturday, 28 January 2023.

The Citizens tasted defeat in their outing when they fell 1-0 at King Faisal and want to quickly get back on track.

They are without a win since beating Great Olympics 2-1 at home on New Year’s Eve.

Tamale City have amassed 11 points from the available.

Michael Osei’s Gold Stars are sixth on the table but go into this clash bruised from the weekend.

They got thrashed 3-1 at home to King Faisal in the MTN Ghana FA Cup.

In the league, Gold Stars are on a nine-match unbeaten run.