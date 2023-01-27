2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report - Legon Cities 1-3 Bechem United

Bechem United came from a goal down to beat Legon Cities 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on match day 14 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters made it back-to-back wins for the third time this season.

Legon Cities scored the opening goal of the game through Alex Aso in the 15th minute before the visitors equalized in the 29th minute through Emmanuel Avornyo.

The two teams shared the spoils at the half time break with the score at 1-1.

After recess, Bechem United took the lead in the 59th minute through right-back Clinton Doudou.

Legon Cities were hoping to get a penalty in the 76th minute from a handball but the referee ignored calls for the penalty shootout.

Hafiz Konkoni scored the third goal of the game in the 78th minute to seal the win for Bechem United.

Bechem United go second on the league table with 23 points after the win.

The defeat also sees Legon Cities on the 12th position on the league table with 17 points.