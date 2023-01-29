GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report- Samartex 1-0 King Faisal

Published on: 29 January 2023
Samartex beat King Faisal 1-0. (pic Samartex Media).

Samartex handed King Faisal their first defeat in six matches after a slim 1-0 win the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, 29 January 2023.

Raymond Kwoffie’s goal on 14 minutes separated the two sides and breathed life back into their campaign.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Timber Giants, were handed an opportunity to double their lead from 12 yards but it was squandered.

Goal scorer Kwoffie was brought down inside the box- recklessly-by Samuel Kusi.

But Emmanuel Kyeyekeh had his spot-kick saved by Faisal goalkeeper Benjamin Asiedu.

Samartex have now moved to 11th on the table

 

