2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report - Samartex FC 2-0 Heart of Lions

Samartex FC cruised to the summit of the league standings with a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Heart of Lions at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, December 10 2023.

Two second half goals from Emmanuel Mamah and Evans Osei-Wusu ensured that Timber Giants maintained their perfect record at home to take a two- point lead atop the league standings.

Mamah broke the deadlock right after the recess on 47 minutes and Osei-Wusu doubled their advantage. The visitors put up a spirited fight but the Timber Giants showed dominance at their fortress to capitalize on Aduana and Nsoatreman's defeat to their respective matchday 14 opponents.

The Timber Giants have recorded their first away win and their stay at the top will depend on how well they perform outside of Samreboi.

Heart of Lions remain rooted to the foot of the standings as they continue the search for their first win if the campaign.