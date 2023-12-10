GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report - Samartex FC 2-0 Heart of Lions

Published on: 10 December 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report - Samartex FC 2-0 Heart of Lions
Samartex 1996 FC

Samartex FC cruised to the summit of the league standings with a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Heart of Lions at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, December 10 2023.

Two second half goals from Emmanuel Mamah and Evans Osei-Wusu ensured that Timber Giants maintained their perfect record at home to take a two- point lead atop the league standings.

Mamah broke the deadlock right after the recess on 47 minutes and Osei-Wusu doubled their advantage. The visitors put up a spirited fight but the Timber Giants showed dominance at their fortress to capitalize on Aduana and Nsoatreman's defeat to their respective matchday 14 opponents.

The Timber Giants have recorded their first away win and their stay at the top will depend on how well they perform outside of Samreboi.

Heart of Lions remain rooted to the foot of the standings as they continue the search for their first win if the campaign.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more