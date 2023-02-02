2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Great Olympics

Accra Lions are locked in a Capital Derby with co-tenants Great Olympics on Thursday, 2 February 2023 in the Ghana Premier League at Accra Sports Stadium.

James Francis’ side were impressive at the weekend when they returned from leaders Aduana Stars with a 1-1 draw.

Lions took an early lead through Abass Samari before Solomon Aboagye levelled to avoid an ignominious defeat at home.

They have won their last two matches at home against Berekum Chelsea and Legon Cities also lost to Hearts of Oak this term.

Lions have dropped to sixth place on the table after Wednesday’s round of matches and will need to catch.

Olympics have been inconsistent but are separated by just one point and behind Lions in seventh place.

Last week, they posted a 1-0 win over Karela United at the same venue- but this time it was their home fixture.