2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview- Hearts of Oak vs Legon Cities 

Hearts of Oak will be seeking to end their poor record against Coach Maxwell Konadu when they face his side Legon Cities on match day 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians have never beaten Coach Maxwell Konadu in any of the sides he has coached.

Hearts of Oak go into this game on the back of beating Medeama SC 1-0 at the Akoon Park in week 14 fixture.

The two teams shared the points in their last meeting in the Ghana Premier League last season.

Going into this game, Hearts of Oak have two wins in their last five matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Legon Cities are yet to also win a game in their last five matches in the ongoing campaign.

Hearts of Oak's last home win against Legon Cities was in the 2018 season where they won 3-1.

Coach Slavko Matic will be hoping to explore the weakness in this Legon Cities team and pick a win in this encounter.

Hearts of Oak are tied up with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on 24 points on the league table.