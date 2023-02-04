2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Nsoatreman FC

Aduana Stars made a quick recovery from their home slumber last week to claim a crucial 1-0 victory over Dreams FC at the 'Theatre of Dreams' in Dawu in the midweek.

The Ogya Boys continue to lead the Ghana Premier League and would want to preserve their position on Sunday when they tackle the newly-promoted Nsoatreman FC in a regional derby.

Aduana have not lost at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro this campaign as they have four wins and three draws from seven matches.

Paa Kwesi Fabin and his lads could extend their lead at the top of the league with a win against Nsoatreman.

Nsoatreman have been very poor on the road in the Ghana league this season since the beginning of the season as they have managed to pick up just a point from seven outings.

The premiership newbies have lost all of their last six away matches on the bounce and would want to improve on it in Sunday's encounter against the Ogya Boys.

Nsoatreman are traveling to Dormaa Ahenkro on the back of a 2-1 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Amoah Koramansah II Stadium last Wednesday.

They are currently sitting at the 10th position on the league table with 20 points after 16 matches. A defeat to Aduana could see them drop to the relegation zone before the end of the first period.