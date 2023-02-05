2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report - Medeama 2-0 Samartex

Medeama defeated Samartex 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday to move up to mid-table in the domestic top-flight.

Two second-half goals from Jonathan Sowah and Vincent Atingah were enough to hand the home side maximum points at the Akoon Community Park.

After a goalless first half punctuated with chances for both teams, the Mauve and Yellow went ahead after striker Jonathan Sowah tucked home the opener in the 50th minute.

He stole the ball off Godwin Abusah and tip-toed but the defender's goal-line clearance was deemed to have crossed the line.

The opener engineered confidence in Umar Rabi's side as they continued to pile pressure.

In one of the onslaughts, substitute Mukhtar Moro intelligently fell on the ground following a challenge and referee Joseph Kwofie had no choice but to point to the spot kick.

Evergreen Medeama deputy captain Vincent Atingah stepped up and completely displaced Lawrence Ansah for the second goal in the 68th minute.

However, Medeama's win could come with a cost after highly talented defender Nurudeen Abdulai was stretched off with few minutes left on the clock.

The defender will undergo further scan on Monday to determine the extent of the injury picked up by the centre-back.

The win has lifted the two-time FA Cup winners to 7th on the table while their Western regional neighbours are left 13th on the log sheet.

Medeama travel to Tamale to battle Tamale City on the final day of the first round while Samartex host Legon Cities at Aboi next weekend.