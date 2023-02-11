2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have been boosted by the return of Gladson Awako and Konadu Yiadom ahead of the matchday 17 fixture against Berekum Chelsea at Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Phobians will be hoping to bounce back after losing to Real Tamale United by a lone goal on match day 16 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Coach Slavko Matic has come under pressure due to the inconsistent run of form of his Hearts of Oak side.

Hearts of Oak have not won in their last two games at the Accra Sports Stadium against Samartex and Legon Cities.

Coach Slavko Matic will now get the full complement of his squad to select a strong starting 11 to face a difficult Berekum Chelsea Side which has the leading top scorer Mezcak Asante in its fold.

Berekum Chelsea defeated Bechem United by a lone goal in their last Premier League game.

The Biribes enter in to this fixture with a poor away record this season. They have lost their last three away games to Nsoatreman, Accra Lions and relegation threatened Kotoku Royals.

Hearts of Oak have won the most games between the two sides in the last five meetings in all competitions.