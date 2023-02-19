2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report - Dreams FC 1-0 Bibiani Goldstars

Dreams FC recorded a narrow victory against Bibiani Goldstars FC to make it back-to-back wins for the very first time in the Ghana Premier League this campaign on Sunday afternoon.

Agyenim Boateng Mensah crowned his player of the month for January with another goal to give the 'Still Believe' the maximum points at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko SC, Dreams were poised to maintain the momentum to move up in the league standings.

Dreams move to the 8th position on the league table with the vital victory over Goldstars. They are now five points away from the relegation zone.

With Dreams dominating the first half of the matchday 18 fixture, they failed to turn their dominance into goals.

The deadlock was finally broken thirteen minutes after the first-half break when Boateng headed home a beautiful cross from Ebenezer Adade.

The home side kept their composure and resilience in defence to ensure all three points remained at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Goldstars drop from the top four places to the 6th position with 27 points from 18 games. The Miners are now trailing 8 points behind leaders Aduana Stars.