2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview– Dreams FC vs Karela Utd

Dreams FC will welcome Karela United to the Theatre of Dreams for Premier League business on Saturday, March 4 2023.

Both teams are separated by 4 points on the League standings, and have each won 2 of their last five matches.

The Still Believe will aim to recover from that rare defeat in mid-week to relegation haunted Kotoku Royals.

They face a Karela side that are too close to the drop zone for comfort and would also be hoping to return to winning ways after losing to Accra Lions.

With Karim Zito stating that he wants Dreams to stop worrying about relegation, his main objective will be to bag all 3 points and steer his side to safety. They will be buoyed by the fact that their last 2 Premier League wins came at home.

Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu, since taking charge at the Nzema based side has struggled to instill the consistency his side badly needs. They will hope to avoid a third consecutive defeat and a possible slip into the relegation mire.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for both teams as they lock horns in Dawu.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante