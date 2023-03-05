2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report - FC Samartex 1-0 Aduana Stars

FC Samartex recorded a narrow win over league leaders Aduana Stars to return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

The 1-0 victory in Samreboi has stretched the Timber Boys' undefeated home run to eight matches, recovering from back-to-back defeats to Berekum Chelsea and Real Tamale United.

They have six victories and two draws across the last eight matches at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Defender Isaac Afful with his first goal of the season was enough for the home side to claim the maximum points of the matchday 20 fixture as they move up on the league standings.

Samartex jump three places to the 8th position with 29 points having opened a six-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

Even though Aduana lost, they remain at the top of the league table but the lead has been cut down to two points after Accra Lions grabbed a vital away win at Tamale City.

The next round will see Samartex travel to the capital to take on Great Olympics next weekend while Aduana return to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro to host Medeama SC.