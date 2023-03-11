2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview- Berekum Chelsea vs Legon Cities

Berekum Chelsea will welcome Legon Cities to the Golden City Park for Premier League business on Sunday, March 12 2023.

Christopher Ennin's side will hope to quickly return to the winning track after losing to Medeama in their last game.

They will be keen capitalize on their home advantage since two of their last three wins were in Berekum.

Legon Cities haven't won in their last four games and they find themselves in the relegation mire.

Maxwell Konadu has attributed their precarious position to the lack of a permanent home grounds but they have been poor away from home as well.

Ennin has vowed to win all home games in the 2nd Round and will settle for nothing less than a win.

Cities will have have to deploy every weapon in their armory if they want to bag all 3 points to ease relegation fears.

They could also approach this game with the aim to frustrate their hosts to at least get a draw and share the spoils as they did when they met in October.