2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report - Kotoku Royals 3-1 Bechem United

Kotoku Royals FC intensified their quest to survive relegation after claiming their third straight home victory in the Ghana Premier League after seeing off Bechem United on Sunday.

The newly-promoted side recorded an emphatic 3-1 victory in the matchday 21 fixture over the Hunters at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Francis Andy Kumi and Collins Kofi Cudjoe combined again to ensure the Akyem Royals get a win to cushion them in their fight against the drop at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The two players have managed to score seven goals in the last four league matches.

Andy Kumi opened the scoring of the match in the 17th minute before Cudjoe doubled the advantage a few minutes later.

The Hunters pulled one back in the early stages of the second half after captain Kofi Agbesimah converted a penalty kick.

The Akyem Royals completed their victory in stoppage time after Richard Dzikoe scored his fifth goal of the season.

The Royals continue to rock bottom of the league standings despite Sunday's victory but have reduced the gap between them and the safe places. They are now seven points away.

Bechem remain in third place on the league table after the defeat. They are now points adrift leaders Aduana Stars.