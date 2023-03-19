2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs Kotoku Royals

Hearts of Oak face off against Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in what promises to be an exciting encounter as Hearts of Oak, currently sitting in fifth place on the league table, look to return to the top four with a win over bottom dwellers, Kotoku Royals.

Hearts of Oak are coming off a disappointing draw against Bibiani GoldStars in their previous game, and they will be looking to bounce back with a victory against Kotoku Royals.

The team's head coach Slavko Matic has lost the trust of the supporters and his fate is yet to be decided by the board. This means his assistant David Ocloo will continue to lead the team, and he will be hoping to build on the win against Kotoko and the draw against Bibiani GoldStars.

Kotoku Royals, on the other hand, recorded their best result of the season last week when they beat Bechem United 3-1. The team will be looking to build on this victory and cause an upset against Hearts of Oak. However, they face a difficult task against a team that is fighting for a top-four finish and looking to stay in contention for the league title.

The last meeting between these two sides saw Hearts of Oak emerge as 1-0 winners, and they will be looking to replicate that result on Sunday.