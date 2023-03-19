2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 22 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 1-0 Kotoku Royals

In a tightly contested encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, Hearts of Oak managed to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over bottom-placed side Kotoku Royals.

The game got off to a slow start, with both teams struggling to create any clear-cut chances in the opening exchanges. However, as the match wore on, Hearts began to assert their dominance and put the Royals' defence under constant pressure.

Despite their best efforts, however, Hearts were unable to break down a resilient Kotoku Royals side, with the first half ending goalless.

The second half saw a renewed sense of urgency from the home side, as they pushed forward in search of the opening goal. However, Kotoku Royals defended resolutely, with their goalkeeper making a number of important saves to keep Hearts at bay.

As the game entered the final stages, it looked as though Hearts would have to settle for a draw. However, with just minutes remaining on the clock, Caleb Amankwah popped up with the decisive goal to send the home fans into raptures.

Despite their late heroics, Hearts of Oak were made to dig deep by a determined Kotoku Royals side, who put up a valiant effort in defence. Nonetheless, the victory sees Hearts maintain their position in the title race, and will no doubt provide a much-needed boost to their confidence heading into the final stretch of the season.