2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars were left to rue missed opportunities as they failed to secure maximum points for the second consecutive game, drawing 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea in a tightly contested encounter on Wednesday.

Despite taking the lead in the 88th minute through Douglas Owusu Ansah, Aduana Stars were pegged back just four minutes later as Afriye Mezack grabbed a late equalizer for Chelsea.

The result leaves Aduana Stars' lead at the top of the table under threat, as they currently sit just one point ahead of the chasing pack. The draw will be seen as a missed opportunity for the league leaders, who were unable to capitalize on their late goal and seal the victory.

On the other hand, Berekum Chelsea will be pleased with their hard-fought point, which sees them move seven points behind the league leaders. The Blues put in a solid defensive display and were rewarded for their resilience with a late equalizer that secured a valuable point.

Aduana Stars will now turn their attention to their next game at home against Tamale City as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table, while Berekum Chelsea will be hoping to build on their positive result when they face their next opponents.