2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report – King Faisal 3-2 Karela Utd

King Faisal began life under newly appointed coach Godwin Ablordey with a 3-2 win over Karela United at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Wednesday, March 29 2023.

The visitors took the lead after an incisive pass opened up the Faisal defense.

The “Insah Allah” boys restored parity before the end of the first half on 43 minutes through Samuel Kusi.

After recess, Abdul Latif struck outside the penalty box to give Faisal the lead on 61 minutes.

Benjamin Bature doubled the advantage of Ablordey’s lads by scoring in the 73rd minute but Nketiah Ishmael pulled one back for the Karela two minutes later.

Faisal nearly got their fourth in stoppage time but were denied by the cross bar.

King Faisal, on 28 points are still in the relegation mire after the win. Karela are on 29 points in 12th position. King Faisal are away to Accra Lions on Saturday while Karela will host Samartex on Sunday for their next games.