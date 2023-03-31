2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs King Faisal

Accra Lions will be hoping to bounce back after their derby defeat to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak when they host King Faisal on Saturday.

Lions have not won a game in their last three matches, losing two and drawing one.

Prior to that the Accra-based club had gone on a five game unbeaten run, including three wins on a row.

Meanwhile, their opponents King Faisal have lost only one in their last five matches as they battle for survival in the topflight league.

Despite their run of form, King Faisal find themselves rooted in the relegation dogfight.

Accra Lions will breath a sigh of relief with key players Dominic Nsobila and Abass Samari fully back in the team after international duty. Youngster Dominic Amponsah is expected to provide a threat in attack for the Lions.

King Faisal have changed their technical staff after sacking Jimmy Cobblah with former Kotoko midfielder Godwin Ablordey taking over.

Samuel Kusi, Benjamin Bature and former Hearts of Oak defender William Dankyi are expected to play a key role for the Kumasi-based outfit.

Accra Lions need a win to close the gap at the top of the table while King Faisal will want to tear away from the drop.