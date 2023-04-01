2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report- Dreams FC 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak held Dreams FC to a goalless draw at the Theatre of Dreams in match week 25 on Saturday.

The Phobians were hoping to improve on their away record after recording just one draw in their last five games.

Dreams FC continued their home dominance after this result against Hearts of Oak.

The Still Believe side are undefeated in their last five games at the Theatre of Dreams.

Samuel Inkoom returned to the starting line up and captained his side in the game that ended goalless.

Both sides creates a lot of chances in the game but failed to make it count.

Hearts of Oak have failed to close in on league leaders Aduana Stars and are currently placed fourth on the table with 39 points.

Dreams FC move to the 11th position on the league table with 31 points after this result.