2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report - King Faisal Babes 2-1 Dreams FC

King Faisal Babes made their home grounds count as they came from behind to record their first win in the Ghana Premier League under new coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu.

The Insha Allah Boys came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory against Dreams FC at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on Sunday afternoon.

Faisal coming into the game with full confidence from last week's victory over Aduana Stars in the FA Cup made sure they claimed the maximum points of the matchday 26 fixture to ignite their fight against relegation.

Faisal gaffer Ignatius Osei-Fosu made four changes to the team that beat league leaders Aduana Stars in the FA Cup last week as Benjamin Asiedu returned to the goalposts.

Benjamin Bature, with an injury and suspended Abdul Latif, made way for Samuel Boakye and Suraj Ibrahim in the starting lineup, respectively.

The deadlock of the match was broken in the 10th minute when Mohammed Abubakar scored to give Dreams the lead with a beautiful drive from outside the box.

Baba Yahaya drew the Green and White outfit level in the 38th minute with a fine finish following a melee in front of the goal.

Faisal got the winning in stoppage-time through substitute Fatao Mohammed as they move to the 10th position on the league standings while Dreams remain in the relegation zone.