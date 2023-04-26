2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Report - King Faisal Babes 0-0 Bechem United

King Faisal Babes dropped points at home for the first time under new coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu in the Ghana Premier League after they were held to a goalless stalemate on Wednesday afternoon.

The 'Insha Allah' Boys were looking to recover from their disappointing defeat to Nsoatreman FC from the last round but couldn't break through a stubborn Bechem United side at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Despite the draw, Faisal moved up one place on the league standings to the 11th position with 36 points from 28 matches as they aim at swerving relegation at the end of the season.

Faisal are now four points away from the drop zone.

The Hunters also drop from second place to the third place as the lead between them and leaders Aduana Stars has been stretched to five points.

Osei-Fosu made four changes to the team that lost narrowly to Nsoatreman last weekend with the return of Suraj Ibrahim, Samuel Kusi, and William Dankyi in the starting lineup.

Samuel Adom Antwi also returned for starting place while Isaac Yeboah and Godfred Perry Rockson started from the bench.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey, on the other hand, made just one alteration to the team that pipped giants Hearts of Oak over the last weekend as Emmanuel Ababio took the place of Aaron Essel.

Faisal had total control of the matchday 28 fixture as they thoroughly dominated from kick-off, yet they failed to connect any of the chances that fell their way.

Also, the goalkeeper of Bechem, Haruna Aziz Dari, made a couple of crucial saves to deny the home side from getting the breakthrough.