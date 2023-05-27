2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs Dreams FC

In a crucial match with high stakes, Aduana Stars will be facing off against Dreams FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Aduana Stars currently find themselves four points behind the league leaders, Medeama, after losing their top spot last weekend. They suffered a surprising 3-0 defeat against Accra Lions in their previous match, which could have significant consequences for their title hopes.

Despite leading the table for most of the season, Aduana Stars are now at risk of not being crowned champions for the third time. However, they have an opportunity to stay in the race and put pressure on Medeama by securing a victory against Dreams FC.

Dreams FC, on the other hand, are fighting for survival as they aim to avoid relegation. This match holds equal importance for them as they seek to accumulate crucial points to stay away from the danger zone.

Dreams FC have shown resilience recently, remaining unbeaten in their last three games. They will be determined to snatch a vital victory against Aduana Stars and boost their chances of retaining their top-flight status.

Aduana Stars have been enduring a dip in form, as they have failed to win any of their last five matches. Their winless streak has put their title ambitions at risk. However, they were in good form when they faced Dreams FC in the first round, securing a narrow victory. Aduana Stars will be hoping to replicate that performance and claim another important win in front of their home crowd.

Both teams have a lot at stake in this encounter. Aduana Stars will be eager to get back to winning ways and keep their title hopes alive, while Dreams FC will be fighting tooth and nail to secure a valuable victory in their battle for survival.

The stage is set for an intense and closely contested match.