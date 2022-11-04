2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview- Dreams FC vs Tamale City 

Dreams FC host Tamale City at the Theatre of Dreams in match day five of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League on Friday afternoon.

The Still Believe side will be searching for a win after losing their last game against Accra Lions by a lone goal at home.

Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu's side are currently placed 10th on the league table with six points and a win against Tamale City will improve their standings on the league.

Speaking ahead of the game against Tamale City Dreams FC coach said, "To get the team focus for the match so it is not about whether they have won or they have not won", he told Dreams FC media.

"But for us the pressure to deliver in front of our fans is what is causing the match to be a very tough match. I have said it before every game for us is a must win. We want to win, we play to win so for us every game is a must win game", he added.

Tamale City managed to pick a point against City rivals Real Tamale United in the Tamale derby played on Monday.

City will be hoping to get their first away win of the season when they travel to the Eastern region to face Dreams FC.

Dreams FC lost to Accra Lions on match week four at home which will inspire Tamale City going into this fixture.