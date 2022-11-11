2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Preview - Tamale City vs. Berekum Chelsea

Tamale City FC are still looking for their very first victory since joining the Ghana Premier League and will aim at getting it this Friday when they play at home.

City will be entertaining Berekum Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale in a matchday six fixture.

The newly-promoted side have managed to pick just two points from their first five matches in the Ghanaian top-flight, losing three in the process.

Having gotten their first away point of the campaign at Dreams FC last weekend, City will face Chelsea with a lot of confidence.

Hamza Mohammed has a fully strength squad available for selection for Friday's encounter as he looks poised to claim his first three points of the season.

Chelsea were stunned at home the last time by Real Tamale United for their first defeat of the 2022-23 season at the Golden City Park.

The Bibires would want to quickly forget about that home loss by their eyes on a victory against City in Tamale on Friday afternoon.

Chelsea had won two and drawn two with an unbeaten run from four matches but the unbeaten was crashed by another Tamale club in RTU.

However, Chelsea remain undefeated in their last league matches on the road where they have drawn all of them against Bechem United, FC Samartex and Legon Cities FC.

Christophe Ennin was coach of the month for September but he started November with a loss but would aim at making amends against City.