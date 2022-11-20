GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report- Samartex 1-0 Karela United

Published on: 20 November 2022
Samartex beat Karela United 1-0 at home

Samartex made it back-to-back wins in the Ghana Premier League before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break with another a 1-0 success over Karela United at home in the

A 38th minute goal from Seidu Abubakar at Nsenkyire Sports Arena separated the two sides.

This breathed life back into their campaign of the debutants who got thrashed 3-0 the by Bibiani Gold Stars the last time they played at home.

The accumulated six points will lift them on the table as they seek to retain their Premiership slot for next season.

Karela have now suffered two straight defeats after King Faisal shocked them 1-0 at Nzema-Aiyinase in their last fixture.

The Passioners are only without a win in their last three matches.

 

