2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview- Bechem United v Tamale City

Bechem United will welcome Tamale City to the Nana Gyeabour Park for matchday nine of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The Ghanaian topflight league resumed on Monday after a month break following the World Cup.

Bechem United before the break had won their last two games, travelling to Dawu to beat Dreams FC before thrashing Nsoatreman FC 3-0 at home.

Tamale City shocked Aduana Stars at home, beating the former GPL champions 2-1 at the Aliu Mahama stadium. That was their first win of the campaign.

The Hunters, Bechem United lost winger Clinton Duodo before the break after the teen sensation left for Europe.

However, the Nana Gyeabour outfit can count on forward Emmanuel Avornyoh for inspiration.

The game will be the first time the two sides are meeting in the Ghana Premier League.