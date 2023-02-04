2022/23 Premier League: Hamza Mohammed- Tamale City begin pursuit of Premier League survival

Tamale City gaffer Hamza says his side has launched their quest to stay in the top flight.

The Citizens beat Kotoku Royals 3-0 on Saturday, February 4 2023 at home to record their first Premier League win of the year.

Despite the win, the debutants still find themselves in the relegation zone but Hamza is confident the victory marks the start of their hunt to remain in the Premier League.

“It’s quite encouraging judging from the last home match that we played. It is just a reality check and a kind of mission in progress. The quest to stay in the league I will say will start today”, Hamza told StarTimes.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante