2022/23 Premier League: Man of the Match Mohammed Sadat warns rivals about RTU home invincibility

Real Tamale United midfielder Mohammed Sadat won the MVP award after their 1-0 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, February 5 2023 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

RTU recovered from a 6-2 defeat to Bechem United to beat the Phobians through a solitary goal from former Hearts of Oak player, Abdul Manaf Umar in the 83rd minute.

Sadat, who was dominat in midfield for RTU has cautioned Premier League contenders to forget about picking up a point from the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

He told StarTimes: “You know this our grounds when you come here we will score you. So we lost at Bechem but in our home we have to win. Here we always win.”

By Suleman Asante

