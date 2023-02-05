2022/23 Premier League: Week 16 Match Report- Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 Karela United

Gold Stars secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Karela United at Dun’s Park on Sunday, February 5 2023.

After falling to rare defeat to relegation threatened Kotoku Royals, Micheal Osei’s boy knew they had to return not just to winning ways but to the top 4 on the League standings as well.

Goals from Emmanuel Appau and Noah Nartey in the 13th and 17th minutes respectively sealed the win for Gold Stars who find themselves in 3rd place with 26 points on the League log.

Karela failed to replicate their performance against Kotoko. They were toothless in front of goal and could have conceded more. The Nzema based side will be pleased it was a humiliating defeat.

By Suleman Asante

