2022/23 Women's Premier League final: Match Preview - Ampem Darkoa Ladies vs. Hasaacas Ladies

The Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex throws it's gates open for the grand finale of the Women's Premier League on Friday, May 12 2023.

Defending champions, Apem Darkoa Ladies will renew their rivalry with four-time winners Hasaacas Ladies in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter as they clash for the third consecutive time in the finals.

Both teams finished top of their zones with Hasaacas recording three more wins than Apem Darkoa: 12 and 9 wins out of 18 games respectively.

Hasaacas scored and conceded fewer goals than Apem Darkoa and will be counting on their solid back line to repel the fire power of their opponents who scored 46 goals to top the Northern zone.

Joe Nana Adarkwa will aim at a back to back win of the league title with his side but revenge will very much be on the mind of Yusif Basigi who is keen to reclaim the trophy.

There is also a spot in the WAFU Zone B competition up for grabs and a possible appearance at the CAF Champions League. The stakes couldn't be higher as both teams slug it out for the bragging rights in the women's top flight.